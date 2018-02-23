Obituaries: Pasquale Masi

Pasquale “Pat” Masi, 46, formerly of Bristol, died on February 17, 2018 in Aurora, CO. Pat was born in Bristol on April 20, 1971 and was one of two sons of Filippo and Concetta (Martino) Masi. He attended St. Anthony School and graduated from Bristol Central High School, Class of 1989. Pat served in the United States Air Force and was stationed and settled in Colorado after his honorable discharge. He then went to work for Lockheed-Martin and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Network Engineering. Pat enjoyed making people laugh and making new friends everywhere he went. He loved riding his Harley Davidsons, watching his favorite football teams: the Steelers and Broncos, and he was also a car enthusiast. Pat will be remembered as a dearly loved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and veteran. In addition to his parents, Filippo and Concetta of Bristol, Pat leaves his wife, Pamela (Parker) Masi and their three sons: Michael Alexander Masi, Matthew Pasquale Masi, and Christopher Preston Masi, all of Aurora, CO; a brother: Stefano Masi, his wife, and their two children; a father-, mother-, sister-, and brother-in-law; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Tuesday (February 27) between 4 and 7 PM at Funk Funeral Home, Bristol. Funeral services will be on Wednesday (February 28, 2018) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home to St. Anthony Church, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment, with military honors, will follow in the Holy Family Chapel Mausoleum, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Filippo and Concetta Masi (51 Leslie Court, Bristol, CT 06010). Donations to be used for future education expenses for Pat’s sons. Please visit Pat’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

