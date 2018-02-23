Police blotter for Feb. 23

Bristol police reported the following arrests at www.BristolCT.gov

Brittanie Alexys Guerrero, 25, of 132 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 9, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Jose Manuel Torres, 29, of 76 Pliny St., apartment 262, Hartford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 9, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, evading physical injury and or property damage, second degree false statement, conspiracy to commit/falsely reporting an incident of the second degree. In another incident on the same day he was also charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree assault and third degree strangulation. In another incident on the same day, he was also charged with criminal violation of a protective order via threatening.

Zishan A Afghaine, 27, of 50 Burlington Rd., Unionville, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 10, and charged with interfering with an officer.

Corey P Conrad, 41, of Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 10, and charged with second degree failure to appear. In another incident on the same day, he was also charged with violation of probation.

Heather Duperry, 36, of 34 Williams St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 10, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and criminal violation of a protective order.

Jose M. Encarnacion, 37, of 57 Murray St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 10, and charged with distribution of controlled substances less than 1,500 feet from a school or high school. In another incident of the same day, he was also charged with distribution of controlled substances less than 1,500 feet from a school or high school.

Laura Twombly, 32, of 100 Jefferson St., Apt. 3A, Waterbury, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 10, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

William T. Wilson, 57, of 238 Blakeslee St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 10, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence and failure to drive right.

Janay Brooks, 25, of 226 Harwinton Ave., Plymouth, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 11, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jacob Senick, 18, of 155 Louisiana Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 11, and charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening.

Justin Sirois, 18, of 33 Orchard Lane, Wolcott, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 11, and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Ismael Ramos, 22, of 76 Bingham St., Apt. 5, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 12, and charged with failure to respond to an infraction. In two separate incidents on the same day, he also was charged with second degree failure to respond.

Rebecca L Brevetti, 44, of 163 Enoch St., Apt. B, Waterbury, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under 14-140 license suspension and traveling unreasonably fast.

Jimareylie Casiano, 24, of 683 Myrtle St., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and charged with leaving a child under the age of twelve unsupervised in a public place or motor vehicle.

Nancy L Collin, 56, of 517 Pine St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked and not having insurance.

Joshua S Handy, 26, of 330 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and charged with third degree larceny. In another incident on the same day, he was also charged with first degree larceny.

Christopher Nieva, 24, of 84 Barlow St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Mileidy Ramirez-Polanco, 20, of 70 Boardman St., Apt. C8, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Michael A Stacey, 47, of 62 Coventry Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and charged with failure to respond.

Dennis Yariel Aponte-Riviera, 20, of 54 Locust St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Elzibeta Cisowski, 36, of 235 Witches Rock Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence with a child under the age of eighteen as a passenger.

Matthew D Lantieri, 26, of 11 Mulberry St., Naugatuck, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, criminal violation of a protective order, and second degree assault.

Nora Ivette Rivera, 38, of 34 Sherman St., Apt. 2F, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Nancy Shaw, 66, of 52 Sheila Ct., Apt. 310, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order.

Florence E Mack, 31, of 28 Irving St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 15, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Derek Malik Whitehead, 22, of 132 Dorothy Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 15, and charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance (first offense).

Anthony Dambrosio, 22, of 253 Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 16, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and sixth degree larceny.

Jamarcus Bernard Hunt, 19, of 106 Robertson St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 16, and charged with evading responsibility in injury or property damage.

James Kennedy White, 36, of 89 Andrews St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 16, and charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan R. Garcia, 37, of 76 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 17, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of controlled substances – not narcotics, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, carrying a pistol without a permit, home invasion, second degree breach of peace, theft of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm or electric defense weapon, criminal possession of a firearm or electric defense weapon, violation of a protective order, second degree assault, and first degree threatening: threaten violence and/or the use of hazardous substance.

Mayra Evelyn Garcia, 45, of 67-301 Westwood Lane, Meriden, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 17, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and violation of protective order.

Kenneth James, 31, of 16 Buckridge Rd., Harwinton, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 17, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive right, and failure to have lights lit and/or devices illuminated.

Christina Marcheggiani, 31, of 45 Hawthorne St., apartment D9, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 17, and charged with second degree breach of peace. In another incident on the same day, Marcheggiani was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Joshua David Soto, 25, of Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 17, and charged with interfering with an officer, assault on a peace officer, fire marshal or EMS worker, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree threatening.

Frank Anthony Antonelli, 34, of 279 Piedmont St., Waterbury, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 18, and charged with second degree breach of peace, assault on a victim aged 60 years or older, and third degree assault.

Jose R. Diaz, 29, of 177 West St., apartment 1, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 18, and charged with failure to comply with fingerprint request, first degree criminal trespassing, second degree breach of peace, and criminal violation of a protective order.

Robert William Gatti, 38, of 66 Willis St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 18, and charged with traveling too fast for conditions, evading responsibility in injury or property damage, failure to signal on a restricted turn, and unsafe movement of a stopped car.

Ferguson Ulysses Woodie, 27, of 190 Tomlinson Ave., Apt. 13H, Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 18, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle without a license and without an adult instruction permit, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without tint inspection, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.