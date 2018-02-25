Fire report for Feb. 23

The Bristol fire department reported the following incidents:

Feb. 9

198 South St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

253 Beaver St., cover assignment, standby, move up.

8 Sonstrom Rd., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

32 Valley St.,lock-out.

26 Alexander St., good intent call, other.

1389 Stafford Ave., dispatched and cancelled en route.

171 Laurel St., service call, other.

Feb. 10

140 Skyridge Rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

855 Jerome Ave., steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke.

747 Pine St., lock-out.

284 North Main St., steam, other gas mistaken for smoke, other.

136 Fleetwood Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

Feb. 11

198 South St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

48 Lardner Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

14 Harrison St., water or steam leak.

436 West St., good intent call, other.

607 Burlington Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

153 George St., cooking fire, confined to container.

65 Pine Brook Terrace, medical assist, assist EMS crew.

100 North Main St., extrication, rescue, other.

Feb. 12

339 West St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

77 Nicholas Dr., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

683 Farmington Ave., fire, other.

Wolcott Street and Fall Mountain Road, good intent call, other.

Feb. 13

213 Park St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

51 Burlington Ave., smoke or odor removal.

Horizon Drive and Crystal Pond Place, gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

42 Woodard Dr., public service.

Feb. 14

200 Blakeslee St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

200 Blakeslee St., hazardous conditions, other.

34 Highland St., malicious, mischievous false call, other.

414 Broad St., lock-out.

536 Redstone Hill Rd., good intent call, other.

Maple Avenue and Jerome Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Brook Street and Louisiana Avenue, extrication of victims from vehicle.

102 Burton St., unauthorized burning.

1235 Farmington Avenue, unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

91 Pine St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

100 Jerome Ave.

Bingham Street and Central Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Feb. 15

85 Pinehurst Rd., lock-out.

51 Fourth St., lock-out.

736 King St., system malfunction, other.

209 Ashley Rd., good intent call.

15 Chestnut St., building fire.

Feb. 16

195 Melinda Lane, gas leak (natural gas or LPG).