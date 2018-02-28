Dining listings, starting March 2

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

BRISTOL

FINE WINE TASTING. Presented by Connecticut ATTACK, an AAU basketball organization for girls. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Selection of beers from local breweries and liquor from local vendors. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $50. (860) 930-8973, (860) 209-7808.

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

BRISTOL

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to noon. Menu is eggs (any style), omelet, sausages, ham, pancakes, bread, butter, home fries, orange juices, coffee, tea, milk. Knights of Columbus Association Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per adults. Children under 6 free. Tickets at the door. (860) 690-1516.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

BRISTOL

FESTIVAL OF WINE AND SPIRITS. Presented by the Bristol Hospital Development Foundation. 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy an array of fine wine, beer, and spirit tastings from top distributors coordinated by Maple End Package Store. Food. Live music by The Billy Cofrances Jazz Quartet. Large screens for viewing the NCAA Final Four. Spirited silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the renovation of the emergency center. The DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. RSVP by March 27. (860) 585-3365.