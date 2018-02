Health listings starting March 2

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. hhcseniorservices.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

PLAINVILLE

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 1 to 2 p.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. hhcseniorservices.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.