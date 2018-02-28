Kids listings, starting March 2

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

BRISTOL

AMERICAN GIRL BOOK AND READING CLUB. 10 a.m. Featuring the book character Samanth. Read, play games, make crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

S.T.E.M. STORY TIME. 10 a.m. For children of all ages. Hear a familiar story and apply science and science experiments to help build and tell a story. Can you build stronger houses for the three pigs. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

NETFLIX BINGE AFTERNOON: SHOWS FROM THE ‘90S. 2 p.m. Bristol Public Library, Young Adult Department, 5 High St., Bristol. bristolLib.com/teen-department. (860) 585-7787 ext. 6.

MONDAY, MARCH 5

BRISTOL

FIESTA FAMILY STORY TIME. 5:30 p.m. Stories told in Spanish and English. Meets every Monday at 5:30 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

THE NANCY DREW CLUB. 6 p.m. Young sleuths invited to play games. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

FUN WITH YARN. 6 p.m. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

DROP IN GAME NIGHT: JENGA WITH A TWIST. 5:30 p.m . Bristol Public Library, Young Adult Department, 5 High St., Bristol. bristolLib.com/teen-department. (860) 585-7787 ext. 6.

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

BRISTOL

FIREHOUSE FRIENDS CLUB. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join staff and special guests as they read and discuss firehouse tales and safety tips for preschoolers. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Free with general admission. Bring a brown bag lunch and ride the indoor carousel. Thecarouselmuseum.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

BRISTOL

YOGA WITH JENNIFER. 10 a.m. Young children will be interested to yoga moves and stretches and hear a story. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

MARCH 12-MAY 14

SOUTHINGTON

ELEVATION VOLLEYBALL ACADEMY BOYS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE. Mondays, 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. For ages 7 to 14. There are no residency requirements. First two-weeks emphasize fundaments with game-like training. The final six weeks will be skill-based drills and competitive games. Derynoski Elementary School gymnasium, 240 Main St., Southington. Fee is $105 per child. A completed registration form and payment must be submitted to the Southington Recreation Office. Deadline to register is www.southington.org/boysvolleyball

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.