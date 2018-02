SUNDAY, MARCH 4

PLAINVILLE

CONNECTICUT ROSE SOCIETY. Doors open, 1:30 p.m. Meeting, 2 p.m. Rich Cowles, entomologist with the Connecticut Agricultural Station in Windsor. “Insect Pests in the Rose Garden—A Practical Approach.” The Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Free. www.ctrose.club