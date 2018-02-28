Music listings, starting March 2

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

BRISTOL

CHAPARRALS. 2 to 6 p.m. A blend of country and country rock music from the ‘50s and ‘60s. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. BYOB. Snacks and set-ups provided for sale. $12 per person. Thecarouselmuseum.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

PLAINVILLE

SPIRIT SHAKER. Waxy O’Connor’s Irish Pub, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

OTHER

2018 SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL. 1 p.m. Six high school jazz bands, including Plainville High School, will perform 30 minutes each. $10 for the main level, $20 for balcony. The Infinity Hall, Route 44, Norfolk. www.InfinityHall.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

SOUTHINGTON

PENNY LANE BAND. Sponsored by Gishrei Shalom. Beatles tribute concert. First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. $20 in advance for adults, $25 for adults at the door. Children 12 and under, free. (860) 276-9113.