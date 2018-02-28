Obituaries: Harriett Spear

Harriett (Jacobs) Spear, 92, of Bristol, beloved wife of Dr. Bernard Spear for 71 years, died on Sunday, February 25, 2018. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana she made Connecticut her home shortly after WW II when she married the man who won her heart at a wartime dance. She was one of the first female pharmacists in Connecticut and a long-time member of temple Beth Israel in Bristol. Her favorite pursuits were needlework, bridge, golf and above all spending time with family and friends. She was very active in the Beth Israel Synagogue and was president of the Sisterhood. She was an active member of the Bristol Hospital Auxiliary. In addition to her husband, Harriett is survived by two sons: Richard Spear and his wife Jill and Dr. Stephen Spear; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Margaret and Jonah and her great-granddaughter Ruby. She was pre deceased by sister Gertrude Lynn and her two brothers Maurice and Stanley. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (February 28, 2018) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Congregation B’Nai Jacob Memorial Park in New Haven. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please made donations to Bristol Community Services, 51 High St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Harriett’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

