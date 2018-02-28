Obituaries: Jeanne B. Poirier

Jeanne B. Poirier, 84, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. She was born on August 22, 1933 in New York City, NY.

Jeanne is pre-deceased by the love of her life, Joseph C. Poirier whom passed away on January 12, 2017. He was born on May 14, 1928 in Woonsocket, RI.

Jeanne and Charlie enjoyed a long happy life together. They were married for 64 years and enjoyed most of their retirement years in Largo, FL enjoying the sun. They loved to dance and spend quality time with their family and friends. They will be forever in our hearts and always in our memory.

They are survived by their five children Dan Poirier and his wife Rose, Dick Poirier and his wife Sandy, Pat Lazaroski and her husband Dan, Paula Brault and her husband Keenan, Pam Spielman and her husband Doug; nine grandchildren Tim, Nicole, Brad, Kelly, Jason, Kari, Kristen, Kayla and Elizabeth; seven great-grandchildren Alex, Marcello, Presley, Jake, Jack, Kelly and Tucker.

A burial will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11:00AM directly at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave, Bristol.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Jeanne’s memorial webpage at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.