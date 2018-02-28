Obituaries: Lori LaFrance

Lori (DiVenere) LaFrance, 59, loving wife of Peter LaFrance, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 25, 2018 after a seven-month battle with brain cancer. Lori was born in Bristol on February 28, 1958 to Dominic DiVenere and the late Judith (D’Aprile) DiVenere. She resided in Bristol all her life and worked at All State Construction, Inc. in Farmington for twenty years. Lori always put others first and spent many years as a loving caregiver to various family members. She enjoyed cooking and being with her family and friends. In addition to her husband and father, Lori is survived by her daughter and future son-in-law: Kelly LaFrance and Bryan Kant of Atlanta, GA; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Claire and Jack LaFrance of Bristol; stepmother: Rae DiVenere of Ivoryton; two brothers-in-law and their wives: Jim and Janis LaFrance of Avon, Michael and Chris LaFrance of Bristol; and two sisters and one brother-in-law, Gina and Russell Swenton of Terryville, and Judith Beecher of Boston, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 1st at 11 AM at St. Anthony Church, 120 School Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association. Please visit Lori’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

