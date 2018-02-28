Obituaries: Marian Conrad

Marian (Butler) Conrad, 93, widow of Robert M. Conrad, of Bristol, died at Bristol Hospital on Friday (February 23, 2018). Marian was born in New Britain on July 15, 1924 to the late Frederick and Hazel (Dayton) Butler and was raised in Plainville, attending local schools. She was a graduate of Mary Washington College and earned her master’s degree at Central Connecticut State College. She was employed as a kindergarten teacher at several Bristol schools, retiring after 27 years. After retiring, she continued to work with children as a school volunteer. Outside of school, she was a lifelong knitter, and especially enjoyed knitting caps and blankets for babies at the neonatal unit at the University of Connecticut in Farmington, for which she received a volunteer award. Her knitting creations were also worn with pride by family and friends. She and her husband were world travelers, visiting many countries in Europe. It was during these trips that she and her husband developed their love of walking, a hobby they shared into their later years. She was a voracious reader, always fond of a good book. In her own backyard, she became an avid birdwatcher, keeping track of the birds forming families in her various birdhouses from her chair, positioned just so that she might have the best view. She did not forget the squirrels, either, though they often attempted to raid the birdhouses. Instead, she fed them bits of bread and cookies as they came to her on the back porch. She loved to cook and especially to bake. Her Christmas cookie-decorating parties were the source of annual family get-togethers. Marian is survived by her three sons and two daughters-in-law: Richard ‘Dick’ and Helen Conrad of Wallingford, Robert Conrad of Bristol, David and Mory Conrad of Middletown; seven grandchildren: Erin Conrad of Charlotte, N.C., Kelly Conrad of Charleston, S.C., Sean Conrad of Durham, N.C., Timothy Conrad and his wife, Sandy of Philadelphia, P.A., Alexandra Pacheco and her husband, Eric of Hudson, MA, Veronica Conrad of Norwich, Rebecca Conrad of Torrington; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Marian was pre-deceased by her sister: Virginia Hunting. Funeral services for Marian will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to The Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is assisting the family. Please visit Marian’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

