Obituaries: Mario J. Berube

Mario J. Berube, 58, of Plymouth, passed away Sunday February 25, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury.

Mario was born July 27, 1959 in Canada, son of Yvette Berube of Plymouth and the late Marcel Berube. He was employed by Specialty Products of Southington. Mario loved motorcycling and going out to eat.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Sylvia Markovich and her husband Tim and their children, Timothy and goddaughter, Rebecca Huggard and her husband Tom and their children, Kevin and Mason, his sister, Marielle Evans of Plymouth; his fiancée, Judi Schaefer and her children, Sandra Fabrizio and husband William and their children, Gianna and godson Brody and Lindsay Modeen and Kevin Sylvester and their son, Julius. He is predeceased by his brother, Alain Berube and leaves his children, Michele, Melissa, Jessica and Angela.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 11:00AM at the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Thomaston. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Thursday morning from 9:00AM until leaving for the church. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com