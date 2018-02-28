Obituaries: Theresa Gallagher

Theresa (Ledoux) Gallagher, 87, of Bristol, widow of John J. Gallagher, died on Wednesday (February 21, 2018) at the Pines at Bristol. Theresa was born on June 21, 1930 in Manchester, NH, the daughter of the late Alphonse and Blanche (Monfette) Ledoux. She was a longtime Bristol resident where she worked at Mott Metallurgical and then Wallace Barnes until retiring. After retirement, she and John moved to Edgewater, Florida but returned each summer to spend time at the Plainville Campground, eventually returning to the area in 2010 to live at Village Gate in Farmington. Theresa was a devout Catholic and she loved spending time with her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a talented seamstress and home decorator. She also enjoyed painting flowers and landscapes, playing cards with family and friends, and walking on the beach with her husband. Theresa should be remembered as having a great sense of humor and being a devoted friend to many. Theresa is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Dennis and Lenore Gallagher of Bristol, Craig and Barbara Gallagher of Marlow, NH, and Michael and Julie Gallagher of Bristol. She was predeceased by a son, Kevin Gallagher, as well as her three brothers: George, Marcel, and Arthur Ledoux. Her remaining relatives include two brothers: John-Paul Ledoux of Las Vegas, NV and Roger Ledoux and his wife, Donna of Newington; two sisters-in-law: Betty Ledoux of Southington and Helen Mackiewicz of Terryville; six grandchildren: Sheri Bianco and husband, Christopher; Kimberly Wojewoda and husband, Robert; Scott, Seth, Evan, and Jillian Gallagher, all of Bristol; Jessica Gallagher of Keene, NH; and Brittany Gallagher of Maine; six great-grandchildren: Ben, Hannah, Elizabeth, Ashlyn, Luke, and Zoe; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (March 3, 2018) at 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Saturday between 9 AM and 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1052. Please visit Theresa’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

