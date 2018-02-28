Obituaries: W. Edmund Howley

W. Edmund Howley, 96, of Fort Myers, died peacefully on February 13, 2018 with loved ones at his side. Ed grew up in Middletown, and, after serving in WWII as a Marine Master Sergeant in America’s battles of the South Pacific, including Guam, returned to marry Charlotte Linendoll of Bristol. While playing semi-professional basketball, he earned an associate degree in accounting, which he used for over thirty years to help run MacDermid Chemical Company. He and Charlotte remained deeply in love for 51 years married, raising six children, participating actively in St. Joseph Church in Bristol and bringing joy to countless visitors welcomed to their cottage at Green Hill Beach, RI. In 1990, they retired to Fort Myers, where Ed served on Pine Lakes’ Board of Directors, chaired its Health Committee and founded the Pine Lakes chapter of FISH, addressing a variety of local health and disability needs. When Charlotte was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Ed cared for her, often alone, and began a support group for caregivers. Ed was lucky enough to spend the last 18 years of his life with a second remarkable woman, Shirley Kubie, who had also lost her life-love, Don Kubie. Ed most cherished his God, his Catholicism, his family, his friends and his service to his country. He will be remembered best for his kindness, his humor, his love of dancing and his sense of priorities, valuing the way people treat one another above the size of their bank accounts. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte (Linendoll) Howley; his daughter, Dawn Howley; his siblings, Eleanor Howley Andrews and Joseph, Francis and Don Howley. He is survived by three daughters: Coleen Howley of Plainville, Cheryl Maghini and husband, Jerry, of Bristol, and Pam Vann of San Arbor, CA; two sons: Edmund “Chip” Howley and wife, Maureen, of Farmington, and Kevin Howley and wife, Tracy Harty of Wilton, ME; a sister, Ann Wilson and husband, Ray, of CT; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; his dearly loved best friend, Shirley Kubie of Fort Myers; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (April 14, 2018) at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010 or to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL. 33909. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Ed’s tribute page at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

