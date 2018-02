Senior listings, starting March 2

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT MULBERRY GARDENS. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Assisted living, adult day and memory care facility. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. (860) 276-1020.

MARCH 5 to APRIL 2

PLAINVILLE

KEEPING MEMORY STRONG. Mondays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tactics and information on maintaining a healthy brain. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. (860) 747-5728.

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

SOUTHINGTON

DINNER WITH THE DOC, ‘STROKE, WHAT ARE THE WARNING SIGNS.’ 5 to 7 p.m. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Light complimentary dinner served. Seating is limited. RSVP. 1-855-442-4373.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.