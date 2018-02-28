Support group listings, starting March 2

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS) SUPPORT GROUP. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain. (860) 612-6316. bscalabrini@hfsc.org

NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY AND FRIENDS SUPPORT GROUP. Last Wednesday of every month. Bristol Senior and Community Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 205-9542, (860) 830-2129.

NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to attend. Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol.