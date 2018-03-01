New Britain Bees will have open try outs April 14

The New Britain Bees today announced that open tryouts for the team will be held at New Britain Stadium on Saturday, April 14th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, with a live on field scrimmage following the tryout. CLICK HERE to download the registration form. “This is a great opportunity for a player to come to the ballpark and show off his skills in hopes to play at this level,” says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. “We’re looking forward to hopefully finding players from the tryout to invite to spring training and join our roster.” There will be an administration fee of $85 to tryout ($95 if you are registering on the day of), with select participants (elected by the coaches) having the great experience of being able to participate in a live game on the field at New Britain Stadium following the tryout. Position players are to report to New Britain Stadium at 8:30 am for registration, while pitchers report at 10:00 am for registration. Participants must be at least eighteen years of age. All participants must wear proper baseball attire to be eligible to tryout. All those present should provide their career statistics and must supply their own wooden bats and baseball gloves. All participants will be required to sign a release form before trying out for the team. Coaches and representatives from the Bees will be on hand to evaluate the players at the ballpark, including Manager Wally Backman. A group of professional scouts will also be in attendance to evaluate all the prospects. The Pro-Tryout Specifications will include: -Warmups

-60 yard dash

-Pop Time (Catchers)

-Infielders/Outfielders – Defensive Drills

-Pitcher Warmup

-Position Players Hit in Cage, Pitchers light bullpen (pre-scrimmage)

-Scrimmages begin at 12:00 pm To sign up and reserve your tryout spot please contact Paul Herrmann at (860) 826-2337 ext. 115 or pherrmann@nbbees.com. You may also CLICK HERE to download the registration form.