Obituaries: Theodore Maliszewski

Theodore “Teddy” Maliszewski, 80, of Bristol died on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at his home surrounded by his wife and nursing staff. Teddy was born in Poland and was the beloved son of the late Chester and Frances (Grzanko) Maliszewski. He graduated from St. Stanislaus School, Bristol in 1953, Bristol High School in 1957 and The Porter School of Tool and Machine Design, Hartford in 1963. He worked from 1963 until 2000 for 37 years at EDAC Technologies Gros-Ite Division, Farmington as a Tool Design Checker. Teddy was a quiet and hardworking soul, always willing to help anybody who asked and was greatly liked by his coworkers. Teddy loved fishing, hunting and gardening. Teddy is survived by his wife, Krystyna Maliszewski of Bristol; his daughter Agnes Bernard and her husband Stephen; his grandchildren, Emily and Eathen of Windham; his brother Chester Mal of Plainville and many relatives in Poland and America. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018 from 5 PM until 7 PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 9 AM from O’Brien Funeral Home to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Teddy’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

