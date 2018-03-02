Central tops Avon in CCC 1st round

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITERBRISTOL – The Central Connecticut Conference boys basketball tournament always pits the top squads against each other every year in February and while the schools from Bristol haven’t seen a ton of success in the set-up, the team from Bristol Central would like to change that.

Step one was winning its CCC first round battle against No. 13 Avon and that’s what the fourth rated Rams did, downing the Falcons 60-43 to move on to the quarterfinal round on Thursday, Feb. 22.

And due to a threat of snow, the Enfield/Middletown showdown – the Rams’ possible quarterfinal opponents – was pushed ahead one day and had to play Central the following day from the Babe Allen Field House at Bulkeley High School in what turned into a back-to-back affair.

Against Avon, the Rams (17-4) were tasked in stopping high scoring forward Jordan Williams and Central’s defensive guru Dathan Hickey and company got the job accomplished on that front.

Williams took a bunch of shots to score 12 points and once the fourth quarter was upon the game, he was limited to just two points in crunch time.

“I think we did a heck of a job on Williams,” said Central coach Tim Barrette. “Dathan did a great job on him. Listen, [Williams] made a couple [shots]. He made open ones [but] he also didn’t have very many open ones. We got what we wanted. We couldn’t let Williams shoot the ball, get open looks.”

“He’s their best outside threat and we took that away.”

Avon’s Brett Muni added 12 points and Charles Reiss scored 10 and off a hoop from Williams with 2:06 left in the third quarter, the visitors led 36-34.

From there, Central went on a blazing 17-0 run and when Noah Plantamuro – who exploded for 15 points on five three-pointers – dropped in one final three, it was a 51-36 contest with 5:17 to play.

That run started with a 7-0 burst to end the third period when a little clock management opened up the offensive floodgates, lasting into the fourth stanza.

“Well, we called timeout and we executed out of the time out, got that [hoop] and then hit another three,” said Barrette. “Next thing you know, we’re up eight and you can see the momentum [turn]. It was starting to snowball for them.”

Jaekwon Spencer dominated the game as he posted 21 points, 18 rebounds, and three assists while Isaiah Miller added 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Hickey scored two points and snared seven rebounds, big Alex Bernier nabbed six points off the bench, Alex Lape canned a hoop and two rebounds, while Ryan Rodriguez and Austin Brown scored late in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

Overall, Central forced 17 turnovers while Avon did the same against the Rams, which didn’t allow either team any early significant advantages.

Eight lead changes and five ties saw the teams go back and fourth over the first 23 minutes or so of play when the game was still in doubt.

And every time Central seemed to grab a little edge in the contest, Avon responded with a small run of their own.

“We’re a team of spurts,” said Barrette. “[Avon] did a good job of slowing down the ball. We were living and dying by that three-ball early and in the second half, we hit good threes and Jaekwon really focused on getting inside and Bernier a had a couple big hoops.”

The game was tied 8-8 towards the end of the first period when Plantamuro found Miller for a 3 and Bernier made a steal and put in a hoop to make it a 13-8 game with 40 seconds left in the tilt.

Hot shooting fueled the Rams as the squad connected on 6-of-9 field goals for a 67-percent clip over the first eight minutes of play.

But a 9-0 run by Avon – ended on a jumper from Reiss – gave the visitors a 17-13 edge with 4:47 left in the first half.

Central quickly unleashed a 9-0 run of its own and when Lape flipped in a hoop off an offensive rebound, the Rams geared up a 22-17 cushion with 3:10 remaining in the second period.

Avon chopped the deficit to 24-22 at the half and simply responded to every Central challenge to that point of the game.

Miller and Plantamuro hit 3s midway through the third quarter but when Williams – who scored seven points in the period – canned a field goal with 2:06 left – Avon enjoyed its last lead of the evening at 36-34.

The Rams ramped up a 41-36 lead going into the final quarter, scoring the first 10 points of the fourth stanza – including two charity tosses via a technical foul on Reiss.

“What I liked most is we took advantage of the technical foul” on Reiss said Barrette. “We made both free throws and scored on that possession and that kind of put the game out of reach. And then it was [a] 15 [point lead] pretty much the rest the way for the last five minutes.”

The Rams hit several free throws to close out the event and when Justus Fitzpatrick found Austin Brown for one final hoop, Central led by 21 points before winning the contest, 60-43.

Central ended up facing No. 5 Enfield, a winner over No. 12 Middletown and Barrette hoped the squads tired themselves out in the process.

“I [was] hoping for a triple overtime, a 110-110 game,” said Barrette about the Enfield/Middletown game. “We haven’t played Middletown since the second game of the year and we haven’t played Enfield in the last ten years. Either way, look for an up-tempo game on Saturday.”

NOTES…Central turned around on Saturday, Feb. 24, and defeated Enfield 73-69 from Bulkeley High School, getting a shot at top seeded East Catholic this past Tuesday. Please read about those games in next week’s edition of the Bristol Observer.

Comments? Email mletendre@BristolObserver.com.