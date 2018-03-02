Fire report for March 2

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following arrests:

Feb.16

195 Melinda Lane, gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

169 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Feb. 17

Divinity Street and Tulip Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

1 Pleasant St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

41 Brewster Rd., overpressure rupture, explosion, overheat, other.

1 Pleasant St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

113 East Rd., dispatched and cancelled en route.

324 Brook St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries, smoke or odor removal.

Feb. 18

42 Plank Hill Rd., smoke or odor removal.

Crown Street and Earl Street, electrical wiring/ equipment, problem other.

20 Natalie Ct., smoke or odor removal.

33 Wanda Dr., building fire.

Old Orchard Road, hazardous condition, other.

Feb. 19

10 Quaker Lane, lock-out.

Feb. 20

79 Rockwell Ave., fire, other.

100 Stafford Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1319 Stafford Ave., motor vehicle/ pedestrian accident.

250 Jacobs St., lock-out.

Pine Street and Lincoln Avenue, public service assistance, other.

Summer Street and Center Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Blakeslee Street and Hurley Hill Lane, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Feb. 21

196 South St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

21 Tuttle Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

67 Holt St., good intent call, other.

Haviland Street and West Street, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

150 Central St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

84 Colony St., smoke or odor removal.

Broad Street and Broad Place, authorized controlled burning.

Sterling Way and Birch Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

106 Barlow St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

Feb. 22

131 North Main St., system malfunction, other.

23 Marilyn Dr., lock-out.

200 Blakeslee St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Feb. 23

457 Woodland St., water problem, other.

516 Brook St., lock-out.