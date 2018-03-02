Miscellaneous listings, starting March 2

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 5 p.m. Sheraton Hotel, 100 Capital Boulevard, Rocky Hill. No charge. (860) 517-9886.

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

BRISTOL

ARTIST RECEPTION: ARTWORK OF NIGEL WYNTER. 4 to 6 p.m. Work finds beauty in subjects that the casual observer would overlook. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. (860) 583-1234.

REMINISCING WITH SHEILA: GROWING UP IN THE ‘30S, 40S, AND 50S. 2 p.m. Sheila Draper Orefice presents a multi-media presentation about growing up n Bristol and beyond during the Depression, the War Years and their aftermath. Family friendly. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

BRISTOL

MARCH SOCIAL—WOMEN OF CHARACTER, COURAGE, AND COMMITMENT. 1 p.m. Connecticut actress, writer, and artist Gretchen Trapp. She portrays Sojourner Truth, Louisa May Alcott, and Clara Schumann. Talk-back following performance. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Free. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. (Snow date Friday, March 9). (860) 584-7790.

‘TEACHING WITH IMAGINE NATION.’ 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Investigation and Inquiry into Three-Dimensional Art.” Professional development workshop for early childhood educators. Focuses on materials, approaches, and techniques for teaching children with clay, wire, found, and natural materials as well as fabric. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $90 includes lunch. Limited to 20 participants. 1-860-582-1480. www.imaginenation.rog/teacher-training

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

BRISTOL

SINGLES MOONGLOW DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance to a disc jockey. Enjoy a buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress and door prizes. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

BRISTOL

DINNER/ DANCE FUNDRAISER. Benefit for Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach. 6 to 11 p.m. Traditional Irish food. DJ. Swedish Social Club, Barlow Street, Bristol. Raffle items sought.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

PLAINVILLE

PARC’S 2017 ANNUAL SPRING DANCE. Benefits PARC. 6 to 10 p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Center St., Bristol. $50 per person. $30 per student or PARC member. Includes a family style dinner, two hours of beer and wine and music by DJ BBPro and gift baskets. (860) 747-0316, www.parcdisabilitiesct.org

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. Presented by the Women and Girls Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Social hour, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with silent auction, food stations, cash bar. Program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., comedian Jane Condon from “Last Comic Standing.” Proceeds support grants for programs that make it possible for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott to improve the conditions and opportunities in their lives. The Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $55 per person. RSVP by April 13. (860) 583-6363.

NOW thru MARCH 30

OTHER

WINTER GALLERY SHOW FEATURING FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY. Artists featured are Glenn Affleck, Patricia DiCosimo, Ricardo Dominguez, Katerina Kretsch, Jerry Houle, Paul Osgood, Denise Saldana, Gene Suponski. Farmington Library, 6 Monteith Dr., Farmington. Free and open to the public.

NOW thru MARCH 4

BRISTOL

WINTER USED BOOK SALE. Presented by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. Books will be sold half prices from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Sale closes on Sunday with a fill-the-bag sale ($5 for brown bag and $3 for a plastic bag from 1 to 3 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

NOW thru MARCH 31

SOUTHIGNTON

ART EXHIBIT BY SANDRA SWANSON FRIES OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, second floor community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.