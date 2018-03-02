Obituaries: Paul S. Battista

Paul S. Battista, 95, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at The Pines at Bristol. He was the loving husband of Mary (Webb) Battista for 72 years.

Paul was born on October 10, 1922 in Enfield, a son of the late Stephen and Antoinette (Elando) Battista. He served our country in the Navy during World War II. Paul enjoyed gardening and entertaining his grandchildren for lunch time. Most of all he loved his family and will be missed dearly.

Besides his wife, he is survived by sons Steve Battista and his wife Birute of Bristol, David Battista of Bristol; daughter Antoinette Butler and her husband John of Bristol; grandchildren Paula Wilder and her husband Adam, Joshua Battista, John Butler, Jr. and his wife Jessica, Jay Butler and his wife Amy, Jim Butler and his wife Karen; great-grandchildren Brandon Butler and his wife Stephanie, Megan, Austin, Ryan, Katie and Olivia Butler; great great- grandchildren Madison and Cole Butler and one on the way, Elliot; and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his 2 brothers and 5 sisters.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 10:30AM directly at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, military honors will follow directly after.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org

