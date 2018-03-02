Obituary: Stuart M. Rivkin, 69

Stuart M. Rivkin, 69, of Bristol, passed away Tuesday, Feb.27, 2018 at Hospital of Central CT, New Britain. He was the husband of Deborah (D’Emanuele) Rivkin.

He was born Jan. 3, 1949 in Hartford, the son of the late Saul and Temra (Ginsberg) Rivkin.

Besides his beloved wife of 35 years, he is survived by his children, Ronald Rumary, Courtney Rivkin and her fiancé Andrew Barsom, and Matthew Rivkin and his fiancée Brianna Stark. He also leaves his loving granddog “ Sophie” along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Gary Rivkin and a sister Robin Smith.

Stuart’s passion was golf and he was a member of Chippanee Country Club and Tunxis Country Club. He worked in the automotive industry his whole life starting a t Stephen’s World of Wheels for 20 years followed by Terryville Chevrolet and most recently Chuck and Eddies in Southington. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

A Graveside service will be held Monday, 12 noon, March 5 at South End Cemetery in Southington. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com