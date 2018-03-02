Police blotter for March 2

The Bristol police reported the following arrests:

Michael Bilodeau, 53, of 57 Judd St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 19, and charged with the sale of narcotic substances, and distribution of controlled substances less than 1,500 feet from a school of high school. In two separate incidents on the same day, Bilodeau was also charged with sale of narcotic substances and the distribution of controlled substances less than 1,500 feet from a school or high school.

Alaa Katab, 21, of 332 Queen St., apartment C15, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 19, and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Miguel Sanchez, 23, of 23 Trinity St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 19, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, second degree strangulation, and first degree unlawful restraint.

Melissa Claudia Gonzalez, 29, of 36 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Jessica Olabisi, 35, of 71 Greystone Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Christopher M. Robinson, 39, of 290 Stonecrest Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery of the first degree. In another incident on the same day, Robinson was also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery of the first degree.

Sheryl L. Robinson, 39, of 290 Stonecrest Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery of the first degree. In another incident on the same day, Robinson was also charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of the second degree and conspiracy to commit robbery of the first degree. Robinson was also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery of the first degree, in another incident on the same day.

Joseph Roldan, 22, of New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace.

Keyandre Sincere Thompson, 18, of 100 Harbison Ave., Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and charged with third degree burglary, second degree larceny, and sixth degree larceny.

Tanaya Watlington, 19, of 125 Seymour Rd., Terryville, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and charged with the operation or towing of an unregistered motor vehicle, and the operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.

Michelle Leda Dufour, 36, of 2 Whiting St., Apt. 9, Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Ardell Oneal, 18, of 84 Howard St., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and charged with failure to obey a stop sign, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Sean M. Stevens, 38, of 20 Anthony Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Scott Tenney, 29, of 303 New Haven Ave. A, Waterbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and charged with second degree failure to appear. In another incident on the same day, Tenney was also arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Tyler Bergeron, 20, of 13 Allentown Rd., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 22, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.

Ranaldo Reynolds, 19, of 192 Main St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 22, and charged with disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.

Michael S Zmijewski, 47, of 24 Holt St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 22, and was charged with second degree failure to appear.