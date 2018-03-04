Bristol Eastern council hosts blood drive

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Bristol Eastern High School’s student council hosted its third annual blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 24.

BEHS freshman Emma Goldsberry said the drive was a way for students to help people who require frequent blood transfusions.

“All of the blood given today will stay in Connecticut, and go to Connecticut hospitals,” said Goldsberry. “We want to try and do our best to help.”

Callie Laprise, BEHS senior and president of the student council, was signing people in as they arrived ready to donate. Laprise said the student council runs about four blood drives a year.

“This is one of our biggest drives because it’s on a Saturday, and it feels awesome,” said Laprise. “It’s a good way to advertise that it’s easy to save three lives, be thankful for the healthy body you have, and to donate the blood to somebody who needs it.”

The drive was held in honor of an elementary school-aged girl from Southington, Daniela, who has the rare blood disorder Beta Thalassemia. Daniela requires blood transfusions every three weeks.

“This is in honor of Daniela,” said Laprise and Goldsberry.

The drive was also an opportunity to the current Miss Connecticut and Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen, Eliza Kanner and Brooke Cyr respectively, to show their support for Connecticut communities.

Kanner said the Miss America Organization and specifically the Miss Connecticut Organization are partners with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, and that she and Cyr love to get involved and assist CCMC whenever they get the chance.

“Our community is really what supports us and keeps us going,” said Cyr. “Going to these events, it’s nice to see all of the people supporting us and getting out in our communities shows what the organization really does for girls.”