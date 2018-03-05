Obituaries: Andrew J. Alarcon

Andrew J. Alarcon, 88, of Plymouth, former Bridgeport resident, husband of the late Gloria (Angelo) Alarcon passed away Monday March 5, 2018 at Bristol Hospital.

Andrew was born June 18, 1929 in Bridgeport, CT, son of the late Dominic and Mary (Saia) Alarcon. Prior to his retirement he was owner & operator Surf Package Store, Strafford, CT.

He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church, Thomaston and member of the FDIC of Stafford.

Andrew loved bowling, golf, gardening and making homemade wine.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Dawn Alarcon of Plymouth; his brothers, Joseph Alarcon of Trumbull, Patrick Alarcon of Redding; his sisters, Patricia Havanec of Derby, Anita Caredu of Beacon Falls; his longtime companion, Martha Jersey of Strafford; his grandchildren, David Alarcon Jr and his fiancée Meaghan Skidmore and Alyssa Alarcon; his great grandchild, Isabella Alarcon, his great great nephew Jaidyn and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Judith Alarcon and brother Angelo Alarcon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday March 15, 2018 10:00AM at St. Thomas Church, Thomaston. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Brieanna Rose Memorial Foundation, c/o Thomaston Savings Bank, 565 Main St., Thomaston, CT 06787. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com