Obituaries: Janice Marie Raboin

Janice Marie (MacDonald) Raboin, 77, of Bristol, loving wife of Joseph “Al” Raboin passed away Saturday (March 3, 2018) at Bristol Hospital.

Janice was born April 6, 1940 in Somerville, MA. Prior to her retirement she was employed as head cook for the Plymouth School System. Janice loved to cook for her family, read, crochet, knit and go to the casino.

Besides her husband she was a devoted mother to her children, Darin Raboin and his wife Frances of Bristol; her daughters, Loretta Skowronek and her husband Edmund of Wethersfield, Tina Raboin of Terryville and her grandchildren Joseph Raboin III, Kara Raboin, Amber Raboin, Jacob Skowronek, Edmund Skowronek III, Samantha Skowronek, Rebecca Skowronek. She was predeceased by her son, Brian Raboin.

Funeral services will be held 8:00PM Monday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral on Monday from 6:00 – 8:00PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org/2018. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com