Obituaries: Joann E. Dubois

Joann E. (Mignone) Dubois, 74, of Bristol, beloved wife of Paul M. Dubois, passed on Thursday (March 1, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Joann was born on April 27, 1943 in Torrington and was a daughter of the late John and Marguerite (Aragona) Mignone. She was raised in Litchfield where she graduated from Litchfield High School. She moved to Bristol in 1966 where she was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church. She was employed at Gems Sensors for 17 years before retiring. She enjoyed watching her shows, shopping on QVC, and was a fan of UCONN Women’s basketball. In addition to her husband of 51 years, Joann is survived by a son: Gregory Dubois of Bristol; her sister: Debra Ann Climan of Enfield; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Cheyenne. Graveside services will take place on Tuesday (March 6, 2018) at 1 PM in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06011. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Joann’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

