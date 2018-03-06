Chamber to honor small businesses

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce will honor local small businesses during National Small Business Week with a special appreciation breakfast. The breakfast will be held on Monday, April 30 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bristol. Attendees will hear from Keynote Speaker Thomas O. Barnes, chairman of the board, Barnes Group, Inc. The cost for the appreciation ceremony is $25; attendees can register online at www.centralctchambers.org. The chamber will honor the owners of Crystal Diner, Haberfeld Enterprises, Rosie’s Laundry Company, The Basket Place, and Vallee Shoe Service.

For more information and to register, visit www.CentralCTChambers.org or contact the chamber at (860) 584-4718, Info@CentralCTChambers.org.