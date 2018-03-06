Club participates in Brackets for Good

The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center has been selected from more than 2,128 charitable organizations across the country to compete in Brackets For Good 2018. Brackets for Good is an online single-elimination bracket-style fundraising tournament that uses the power of sport, innovative technology, and online fundraising tournaments to inspire people to learn about and rally behind charitable nonprofits that make our world a better place.

Starting Friday, March 2, the Club will be looking for fans to help them score points ($1=1point) to advance through the tournament with hopes of making it to the Championship round and winning a $10,000 grand prize.

Club Board Member, Hal Kilby said, according to a club press release, “Brackets For Good is a great way to support the Club through friendly competition. We had a fun time last year and raised over $24,000 for our club members and programs. We are thrilled to be chosen again this year and we have lots of fun events planned so that everyone can have a chance to participate and support the club. Keep an eye out for videos on the club’s Facebook page highlighting the fun. Last year, we advanced to the Final Four, and with the communities support we hope to be in the Championship Round and win the $10,000 prize.”

During the second round of the tournament, the club will be hosting a Brackets For Good Basketball Game at Bristol Central High. Varsity Basketball players from Bristol Eastern High, Saint Paul Catholic High and Bristol Central High will be teaming up to play the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center ‘s Celebrity Basketball Team on Friday, March 16.

The club’s Celebrity Team roster will include former professional basketball players, college stand outs, and community leaders including Edmond Saunders, former UCONN National Champion; Brenden “Grasshoper” Floyd, former Bristol Eastern, Central Connecticut State University, and Harlem Rockets standout; Damian Saunders, 1,000 point scorer, Crosby High School, and Duquesne University standout; and Cody Bayne, 1,000 point scorer, Bristol Eastern High, Hartford Lightning standout. Also on the team will be Pete Winniger, club board member and Bristol Central principal; along with Eli Rodriguez, Dell Saunders, Jose Cartagena, Lexie Magnum, Chief of Police Brian Gould, Joey Defillippi, and Tyrell Holmes.

The event will kick off with a pre-game performance by Bristol Future Champions Gymnastics and a half-time game will be played by Bristol High School Unified Sports members. Concessions will be available, sponsored by the Bristol Quota Club. Doors open at Bristol Central at 5:30 p.m. and the game tips off at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for teens and youth, and free for children under 5. Proceeds from the event will help the club advance in the Brackets for Good Tournament and will benefit the club’s programs that focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character and citizenship. The club will be looking for lots of support in the first round of the tournament this week, where they are matched up against The First Tee.

For more information about Brackets for Good, contact Sarah Lucian, marketing manager at the club at sarah.lucian@bbgc.org or (860)540-3142.