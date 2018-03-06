Narcan training offered this month

There will be free Naloxone training with Narcan kit included.

Naloxone (Narcan) quickly reverses the deadly effects of a narcotic overdose.

You can choose one of the two training opportunities: Thursday, March 15 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Bristol Adult Education, 210 Redstone Hill Road, Bristol or Thursday, March 29 from 6. to 6:30 p.m. at Bristol Public Library, Conference Room B, 5 High Street, Bristol.

Pre-registration is required. To register, contact Sara Stevenson, Event Coordinator, (860) 314-4690 or register online at https://sara1127.typeform.com/to/dk6y6v

The training is sponsored by B.E.S.T.-4-Bristol, a drug free coalition, DMHAS, DPH, CASAC, and the City of Bristol.