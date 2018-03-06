Obituaries: Francis E. Radjeski

Francis E. Radjeski, 80, of Terrville, husband of Pauline (Bellerive) Radjeski passed away March 3, 2018 at Cheshire House, Waterbury.

Francis was born March 16, 1937 in Flushing, NY, son of the late Francis A. and Helen (Gadomawitz) Radjeski. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Truelove & McLean of Waterbury. He lived most of his life in Terryville, where he graduated from high school. He went on to study horticulture at the University of Connecticut.

Francis, better known as Fran, Frank, Eugene, Dad, Daddy or Papa, was most proud of his family and his beautiful gardens. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing his knowledge on a wide range of topics and often told stories that left one guessing their validity. In his younger years, Fran savored fishing, beach days with his family or hunting in Vermont with his life-long friends, Mike Malley and Teddy Swierczynski. In his leisure, you would typically find him tinkering in his basement, fabricating something out of wood, tending to his gardens and bird feeders or trying to “win it big” at the casino. It was common practice for him to give a garden tour whenever you stopped by for a visit, followed in tow by one of Fran’s adopted cats.

In addition to his wife, he is lovingly survived by his son, Raymond Bronson and his wife Kathy-Lee of West Dover, VT; his daughters, Donna Daigle and her husband Rick of Thomaston, Debra Spiegel and her husband Ori of New Haven, Laura Gillam and her partner, Lexton Willis of Bristol and Sandra Burns and her husband Dan of Glastonbury; his grandchildren, Jessica Rigon and her husband Ryan, Kara Bronson, Sarah Kael Gillam, Owen Gillam, Abby Spiegel, Macey Burns and Dillon Willis. He was predeceased by his grandson, Tyler Francis Daigle and sister, Patricia Nadeau.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elizabeth Park Conservancy, 1561 Asylum Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117 or New Haven Urban Resources Initiative, Attn: Green Skills, Plant A Tree Program, 195 Prospect Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

