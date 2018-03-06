Obituaries: Mary Louise Donaldson Jones

Mary Louise Donaldson Jones of Bristol, widow of Earle W. Jones, passed away on Sunday, March 4th, 2018. She was 93 years old. She was born January 12th, 1925 in Yankton, S.D. She was the daughter of the late Mabel Hungerford and Sanford G Donaldson. She is survived by her children Leslie and Noel Coughtry, Donald and Cheryl Jones, Tracey Jones, Craig Jones and was predeceased by her son Sanford Jones. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mary graduated from St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN. Taught on the Pine Ridge Indian reservation in South Dakota, worked for the Episcopal Church in Highland Park, IL., worked for Special Services, U.S. Army in Germany where she met Earle. In 1970, they moved their family to Bristol and opened Arrow Drug #3. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 9, 2018 at 11 am in DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery, Forestville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the donor’s choice of charities. The Jones family invites you to send a condolence message in Mary’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

