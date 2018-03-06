West End Association hosts speakers to talk about tenants’ and landlords’ rights

The West End Association, a non-profit coalition dedicated to addressing quality of life issues for all Bristol residents, especially those living in the city’s West End, will be starting a guest speaker series at their monthly meetings. The first event will take place on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at Riverview Apartments on Laurel Street in Bristol.

A pair of guest presenters will kick off the series. Dave Haberfeld from Landlord Solutions LLC, will talk about tenant screening, rental strategies and proper tenant/landlord relations. Haberfeld is well-known in the region as a property owner, entrepreneur and rental management agent, and will offer valuable insight and information regarding the real estate rental market.

The second guest presenter that evening will be Attorney David Preleski, also a member of the Bristol City Council. Preleski will address rental-related legal conditions and problems, as well as provide perspective on issues facing Bristol.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Bring your questions, and enjoy refreshments with your neighbors, merchants and representatives from a variety of local organizations.

For more information on the West End Association visit their website at www.westendbristol.org.

For information on this program, contact call Dave Hamelin at 860/583-3292.