Youth award nominees sought

The Bristol Youth Commission is seeking nominations of youth of all ages who in the last year (March 1, 2017 – Feb. 28, 2018) have volunteered to make a meaningful contribution to their school, community or non-profit organization.

Applications to nominate a youth or youth group may be obtained by visiting the website at www.ci.bristol.ct.us, (Your Government, Departments Q-Z, Youth Services, scroll down to Youth Service Recognition Awards 2018 Nomination Form) or call Bristol Youth Services at (860) 314-4690.

Nominations must be submitted no later than March 23 by 4:30 p.m.

Qualifying youth will be recognized and honored by the mayor, City Council, and the Youth Commission at the May 8 City Council Meeting at 7 p.m.