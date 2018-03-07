City’s marketing specialist honored by PR News

Mark Thomas, marketing and public relations specialist for the City of Bristol has been selected as one of the top social media practitioners in the country by PR News, a division of Access Intelligence.

According to PR News spokesperson Mary-Lou French, a press release said, the recipients were deemed to have demonstrated that they are industry thought leaders in the use of social media for their brand or client.

The winners were selected from hundreds of applications after being nominated by their peers. The honorees will be recognized in May at the company’s Social Shake-Up Show titled “Movers & Shakers and Rising Stars of 2018.”

“When you consider that many of the honorees are from large companies such as AT&T, Southwest Airlines, Dell and others, it is quite an honor and I am very flattered. Social media is a critical marketing tool for the city and especially to help reinforce the All Heart brand,” said Thomas in a press release from the city of Bristol. “I am fortunate that the city’s Marketing Committee has given the BDA latitude to allow me to try new things which have us on the upward trend in digital marketing.”

The selection was completed by 15 nationally-renowned social media experts. The press release reported that French said Thomas caught the judge’s attention through an innovative digital strategy, comprehensive content posting protocol, and solid metrics.

The city has many social media outlets managed by other various city departments. Thomas is responsible for the content on the Bristol All Heart website (www.bristolallheart.com) and Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest pages. Besides the Bristol All Heart social media properties, Thomas’s role is to promote and market Bristol through a variety of ways including the Uniquely Bristol television show each month on Nutmeg TV, trade shows, and personal visits to local businesses.

The 59-year old Missouri native got his master’s of business administration from Tulane University and has an undergraduate degree in communications from Missouri State University. He has held his position with the city since 2016.

“The city’s marketing program is critical to ensuring those within the community, as well as individuals and businesses outside of Bristol, are kept up to date on why Bristol is Connecticut’s prime location to live, work, and play,” said Justin Malley, executive director of the Bristol Development Authority in the press release. “Mark has brought top-level social media acumen and overall marketing skill set to Bristol. The city is well-positioned for growth with Mark directing our marketing and public relations efforts.”