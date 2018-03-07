Dining listings, starting March 10

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

BRISTOL

IRISH NIGHT DINNER. Held by Parish Council at St. Gregory Church. 5:30 p.m. Menu includes corned beef and cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions, bread, and Irish soda bread. St. Gregory’s CCD Center, Stafford Avenue, Bristol. $12 for adults. $6 for children ages 6 to 12. Tickets available at the door.

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

BRISTOL

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to noon. Menu is eggs (any style), omelet, sausages, ham, pancakes, bread, butter, home fries, orange juices, coffee, tea, milk. Knights of Columbus Association Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per adults. Children under 6 free. Tickets at the door. (860) 690-1516.

AMERICAN LEGION BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. Build your own omelet, eggs any style, pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, ham, corned beef hash, home fries, coffee, tea, and orange juice. American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker Court, Bristol. $7. Take out available.

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

BRISTOL

PASTA DINNER AND LIVE AUCTION FUNDRAISER. 6 p.m. Benefitting the Forestville Village Association. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

BRISTOL

FESTIVAL OF WINE AND SPIRITS. Presented by the Bristol Hospital Development Foundation. 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy an array of fine wine, beer, and spirit tastings from top distributors coordinated by Maple End Package Store. Food. Live music by The Billy Cofrances Jazz Quartet. Large screens for viewing the NCAA Final Four. Spirited silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the renovation of the emergency center. The DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. RSVP by March 27. (860) 585-3365.