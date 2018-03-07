Health listings, starting March 9

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

BRISTOL

2ND ANNUAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS EXPO. Held by the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Educational programs, health and wellness related speakers and vendors. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol. (860) 584-4718, info@centralctchambers.org, www.CentralCTChambers.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

PLAINVILLE

INCORPORATING MEDITATION INTO DAILY LIFE. 10 to 11 a.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Register. (860) 747-5728.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.