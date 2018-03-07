Indoor tag sale set for Senior Center April 7

For the fifth consecutive year, Advocates for Bristol Seniors is sponsoring its indoor tag sale.

Featuring at least 40 individual sales, the event will take place on Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Spaces are available for rent at $20, which includes one six-foot table, and for $15 when a table is supplied by the vendor.

This program is tailor-made for vendors because it takes place rain, snow or shine. The event attracts hundreds of buyers.

Admission is free and parking is free. The tables sport a wide-ranging offering of goods at take-home prices.

The sale hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. are appealing to both buyers and sellers, and to help with the browsing, refreshments will be available in the Senior Center coffee shop.