Kids listings, starting March 9

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

BRISTOL

DROP-IN CRAFT: DIY JOURNAL. 3 to 5 p.m. Use decorative duct tape to create and decorate a small journal. Young adult department, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 585-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com/teen-department

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

BRISTOL

TEDDY BEAR HEALTH CLINIC. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children bring their teddy bear or stuffed animal and have the opportunity to visit a variety of hands-on stations to learn about their body, physical fitness, and wellness lifestyles. Hands-on activities include a teddy bear repair station, teddy bear wellness checkup, nutrition, oral hygiene, teddy bear yoga, and more. Free with museum admission. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. www.imaginenation.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

BRISTOL

READ TO THE DOGS. 2 p.m. Children’s Department, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 7787, ext. 6.

MONDAY, MARCH 12

BRISTOL

DROP IN GAME NIGHT: MINUTE-TO-WIN-IT. 6 p.m. Take on super silly challenges to win prizes. Young adult department, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 585-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com/teen-department

MARCH 12-MAY 14

SOUTHINGTON

ELEVATION VOLLEYBALL ACADEMY BOYS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE. Mondays, 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. For ages 7 to 14. There are no residency requirements. First two-weeks emphasize fundaments with game-like training. The final six weeks will be skill-based drills and competitive games. Derynoski Elementary School gymnasium, 240 Main St., Southington. Fee is $105 per child. A completed registration form and payment must be submitted to the Southington Recreation Office. Deadline to register is www.southington.org/boysvolleyball

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

BRISTOL

FIREHOUSE FRIENDS CLUB. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Art club and story time for preschoolers. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

BRISTOL

DROP IN GAME NIGHT: BATTLESHIP. 5:30 p.m. Young adult department, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 585-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com/teen-department

CACTUS HEAD PUPPETS, ‘LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD.’ 10 a.m., 11 a.m. Modern adaptation of classic story. Q&A after the show. Appropriate for all ages. Children’s Department, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 7787, ext. 6.

HOME SCHOOL DAY. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For home school families to connect during a day of hands-on learning. Receive discounted admission, free scoop or ice cream, and access to Imagine Nation’s studio workshop. Workshop include, 10:30 a.m., Eating plants: Do you eat plants without knowing it. 11:30 a.m., air power, discover the power of the wind. 1:30 p.m., Art of Chihuly—learn how light and reflecting, combined with color, creates dancing art. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $7. Advanced registration is required. (860) 314-1400. www.imaginenation.org/calendar. Members and children under 1 are free.

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN RED CROSS LEARN TO SWIM PROGRAM. Levels 1 to 6, PCA Parent Child Aquatics, Tiny Tots and Waterbugs offered. Register at Recreation Office, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. Office is open Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. $25 for seven weeks. (860) 747-6022.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.