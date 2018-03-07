Miscellaneous listings, starting March 9

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

BRISTOL

‘WILDLIFE AND CONNECTICUT’S CHANGING LANDSCAPE.’ 11 a.m. to noon. Part of the monthly lecture series. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. $5 for adult members, and $3 for children members 12 and under and seniors 65-plus. $10 for adult non-members. $6 for children (12 and under) and senior (65-plus) non-members. (860) 583-1234.

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

BRISTOL

CLOTHING DRIVE. Held by BCHS Footlights. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Keep items out of landfills while you help Footlights raise funds. Bristol Central High School, 480 Wolcott St., Bristol.

ALL ABOUT SNAKES. 12 to 1 p.m. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. $5 for adult members, and $3 for children members 12 and under and seniors 65-plus. $10 for adult non-members. $6 for children (12 and under) and senior (65-plus) non-members. (860) 583-1234.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

PLAINVILLE

FOSTER CARE OPEN HOUSE. 6 to 8 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, FosterCarePrograms@WheelerClinic.org, www.wheelerclinic.org/foster

THURSDAY, MARCH 15, 22

BRISTOL

‘THE TAMING OF THE SHREW.’ 5:30 p.m. on March 15 and 1 p.m. on March 22. Shakespeare’s comedy with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. Refreshments funded by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Free.

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

BRISTOL

SINGLES MOONGLOW DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance to a disc jockey. Enjoy a buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress and door prizes. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

BRISTOL

DINNER/ DANCE FUNDRAISER. Benefit for Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach. 6 to 11 p.m. Traditional Irish food. DJ. Swedish Social Club, Barlow Street, Bristol. Raffle items sought.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

PLAINVILLE

PARC’S 2017 ANNUAL SPRING DANCE. Benefits PARC. 6 to 10 p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Center St., Bristol. $50 per person. $30 per student or PARC member. Includes a family style dinner, two hours of beer and wine and music by DJ BBPro and gift baskets. (860) 747-0316, www.parcdisabilitiesct.org

BRISTOL

SINGLES PIZZA PARTY. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 p.m. Chance to hang out. Meet new friends. Pizza, salad, dessert. $5 for members. $15 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

OTHER

EASTER PLANTS AND BAKE SALE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 134 Main St., Terryville.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

BRISTOL

TRIVIA NIGHT FUNDRAISER. Hosted by the Business Education Foundation. 6 p.m., doors open. 6:30 p.m., trivia begins. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol. $25 per person. $90 per teams of four, $30 per person at the door. Ticket includes food. Cash bar available. 21-plus event. Tickets available at bit.ly/BEFTrivia. Deadline to buy tickets is April 5. (860) 584-7043, sarahmichell@c.bristol.ct.us

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com

MONDAY, APRIL 26

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO THE MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. 8:30 a.m., leaves St. Stanislaus parking lot, 510 West St., Bristol. Returns around 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, includes bus, casino wheel and food voucher. Reservations. (860) 589-5597.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. Presented by the Women and Girls Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Social hour, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with silent auction, food stations, cash bar. Program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., comedian Jane Condon from “Last Comic Standing.” Proceeds support grants for programs that make it possible for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott to improve the conditions and opportunities in their lives. The Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $55 per person. RSVP by April 13. (860) 583-6363.

NOW thru MARCH 30

OTHER

WINTER GALLERY SHOW FEATURING FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY. Artists featured are Glenn Affleck, Patricia DiCosimo, Ricardo Dominguez, Katerina Kretsch, Jerry Houle, Paul Osgood, Denise Saldana, Gene Suponski. Farmington Library, 6 Monteith Dr., Farmington. Free and open to the public.

NOW thru MARCH 4

BRISTOL

WINTER USED BOOK SALE. Presented by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. Books will be sold half prices from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Sale closes on Sunday with a fill-the-bag sale ($5 for brown bag and $3 for a plastic bag from 1 to 3 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

NOW thru MARCH 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY SANDRA SWANSON FRIES OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, second floor community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.