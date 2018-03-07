Music listings, starting March 9

FRIDAY, MARCH 9
PLAINVILLE
SPIRIT SHAKER. Waxy O’Connor’s Irish Pub, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville
SUNDAY, MARCH 25
OTHER
2018 SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL. 1 p.m. Six high school jazz bands, including Plainville High School, will perform 30 minutes each. $10 for the main level, $20 for balcony. The Infinity Hall, Route 44, Norfolk. www.InfinityHall.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 10
BRISTOL
CROSS PURPOSE. 7 p.m. A bluesy kind of rock band from Brewster, N.Y. Coffeehouse include food, fellowship, and so much more. Cup of Grace Coffeehouse, Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. Donations welcome. (860) 402-7555, www.gracebaptistct.com
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
SOUTHINGTON
PENNY LANE BAND. Sponsored by Gishrei Shalom. Beatles tribute concert. First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. $20 in advance for adults, $25 for adults at the door. Children 12 and under, free. (860) 276-9113.