Music listings, starting March 9

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

PLAINVILLE

SPIRIT SHAKER. Waxy O’Connor’s Irish Pub, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

OTHER

2018 SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL. 1 p.m. Six high school jazz bands, including Plainville High School, will perform 30 minutes each. $10 for the main level, $20 for balcony. The Infinity Hall, Route 44, Norfolk. www.InfinityHall.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

BRISTOL

CROSS PURPOSE. 7 p.m. A bluesy kind of rock band from Brewster, N.Y. Coffeehouse include food, fellowship, and so much more. Cup of Grace Coffeehouse, Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. Donations welcome. (860) 402-7555, www.gracebaptistct.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

PENNY LANE BAND. Sponsored by Gishrei Shalom. Beatles tribute concert. First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. $20 in advance for adults, $25 for adults at the door. Children 12 and under, free. (860) 276-9113.