Obituaries: Michael Ervin Platz, Sr.

Michael Ervin Platz, Sr., 72, of Bristol, passed away on March 3, 2018. He was born on February 13, 1946 in Sidney, NY, a son of the late John W. Platz and Theresa Platz Fischer.

Michael was an Air Force Veteran who served in Viet Nam as a Cargo Master on C-130 aircraft. He liked to be outdoors, but when he was indoors, he would be found watching the NY Giants play football. He loved his children, and was especially fond of giving support at their sporting events. It’s been said that he was always cranky, but had a good heart.

He is survived by two daughters, Jordyn Platz of Avon, CT and Christine Platz Pullen of Buffalo, NY; sister Marcia Jelus of Cincinnati, OH and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he is predeceased by his son, Michael.

As he wished, his ashes will rest in Maplewood Cemetery, Mount Upton, NY at the family’s convenience.

