SATURDAY, MARCH 10

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT THE ORCHARDS. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Independent and assisted living community. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. www.southingtonorchards.org

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.