Support group listings, starting March 9

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

OTHER

PULMONARY FIBROSIS SUPPORT GROUP. 1 to 3 p.m. Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain. (860) 832-6228. SAladerman@hfsc.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

SOUTHINGTON

SUPPORT GROUP FOR FAMILIES AND CAREGIVERS WITH A RELATIVE WITH ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE OR RELATED MEMORY DISORDER. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. (860) 276-1020.

OTHER

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain. (860) 612-6331.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Southington Care Center, Anna Fanelli Room, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. RSVP. (860) 628-3833.

OTHER

ACQUIRED BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP. 6 to 8 p.m. Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain. (860) 827-1958 ext. 3351.

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

OTHER

SPECIAL CARE BREATH-TAKERS (PULMONARY) SUPPORT GROUP. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain. (860) 832-6228.

CORD CONNECTIONS—WE’VE GOT YOUR BACK (SPINAL CORD INJURY GROUP). 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Lower Level Conference Center, Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain. (860) 827-1958.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY AND FRIENDS SUPPORT GROUP. Last Wednesday of every month. Bristol Senior and Community Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 205-9542, (860) 830-2129.

NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to attend. Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol.