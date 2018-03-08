Main Street Community Foundation collaborates to support new journalism series on impact of state fiscal crisis

A collaboration of six Connecticut community foundations has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Connecticut Mirror to support two journalism series and statewide community conversations. This effort will explore the long-term impact of Connecticut’s fiscal crisis on the nonprofit sector and the impact of wealth disparities in Connecticut.

The participating community foundations represent regions throughout the state including the Main Street Community Foundation (Bristol, Southington and surrounding towns), the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, the Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut and the Connecticut Community Foundation (serving Greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills).

“Journalism starts the conversations that lead to systems change and to the solutions to public policy challenges,” according to Bruce Putterman, publisher of The Connecticut Mirror, reported a press release from the foundations making the grant award. “The Connecticut Mirror applauds the state’s leading community foundations for coming together to start statewide conversations about statewide issues from a collaborative, statewide perspective.”

Connecticut’s ongoing struggle to balance the state budget has created significant uncertainty among residents and organizations that rely on state support. The collaborative funding for this project will support high-quality, nonpartisan journalism to better understand the short and longer term impact of fiscal decisions on nonprofits and residents, and the ripple effect on the future of Connecticut’s economic health and prosperity.

The community foundations involved in the project are hopeful that it will result in more informed residents, more educated dialogue around key issues, increased levels of civic engagement, and shared knowledge to inform the development of creative, realistic solutions to address the challenges and opportunities facing Connecticut, said the press release.

“We are proud to support Connecticut Mirror’s efforts to raise awareness of how these budget issues affect our local towns,” stated Susan Sadecki, president and CEO of Main Street Community Foundation.

The project has three components, said the release, (1) Sponsorship for two journalism series: a five-part series exploring the long-term impact of Connecticut’s fiscal crisis on the nonprofit sector and a two-three part series exploring the impact of wealth disparities in Connecticut; (2) Convening of two to three community conversations based on the fiscal crisis and wealth disparities series; and (3) General operating support for The Connecticut Mirror.

Stories in the wealth disparity series will begin in March 2018 and published periodically throughout the year. Reporting for the nonprofit sector series will begin the first quarter of 2018 and be published in the spring and summer.