Obituaries: John J. McPhee

John J. McPhee, 88, of Bristol passed away on Thursday March 8, 2018.

John was born in Bristol on July 3, 1929, the son of the late Daniel and Mary (Doherty) McPhee.

Mr. McPhee was a proud US Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired tool and die maker. He was also one of the early members of the Rhode Island Beach Buggy Association. His greatest joy in life was his family. He especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his children, Catherine Zink, Maureen and Jim Guilmette, John and Debra McPhee and Francis McPhee; his grandchildren, Julie Forte, Carrie Dubois, Jennifer Masi, Robin Ricci, James Guilmette, John McPhee and Kelly McPhee; his 11 greatgrandchildren, his siblings, Mary McMahon, George McPhee, Gertrude Shopey and Dorothy McPhee and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brothers Francis and James McPhee.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018 from 5 PM until 8 PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 9:30 AM from O’Brien Funeral Home to St. Gregory Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: VA CT Voluntary Services online at www.connecticut.va.gov/giving

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit John’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.