Obituaries: Leona G. Duchaine

Mrs. Leona G. Duchaine of Bristol, CT, died Thursday March 1, 2018 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. She was 94.

Born in New Britain, CT she was a lifelong resident of Bristol.

Mrs. Duchaine was predeceased in 1984 by her Husband Mr. William Duchaine and her parents Mr. Leo Morin and Mrs. Blanche Appleby Morin. She is survived by her daughter Mrs. Alyce Kaminski and her husband James. A granddaughter Mrs. Jenn Betancourt and her husband Brian,

three Great-grandchildren, Tyler Betancourt, Emma Betancourt and Cy McIntosh.

Cousins, extended family and many close friends. All will deeply miss her.

Prior to her retirement Mrs. Duchaine was a Homemaker. She was active with her Residential Community Social Club and enjoyed playing Bingo, Cards and Dice at the club.

Friends and relatives may pay their respects to her family at the Dunn Funeral Home, Friday Evening March 9, 2018, from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 PM, located at 191 West Street, Bristol, CT. All that are attending her funeral service are asked to gather on Saturday Morning March 10th at 10:00 A.M, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Josephs Cemetery in Bristol.

All arrangements are under the direction of Albert Opacity, of the Opacity Funeral Home,

511 Washington Avenue, Kenilworth, NJ. 908 272 5112.

Please visit www.opacityfuneralhome.com to sign her guest book or leave a special condolence to her family.