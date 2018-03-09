Police blotter for March 9

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Michael J. Gorneau, 52, of 66 Emmett St., Apt. 20, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 23, and charged with larceny of the fourth degree. In two separate incidents on the same day, Gorneau was also charged with larceny of the third degree, first degree criminal mischief and third degree larceny.
- Kirk D. Marshall, 30, of 37 New St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 23, and charged with second degree larceny, third degree identity theft, and third degree forgery.
- Carol Melissa Reyes-Delgado, 25, of 21 Divinity St., Apt. 3E, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 23, and charged with giving a false statement of the second degree, and second degree falsely reporting an incident.
- Sheraz Sarfaz, 36, of 826 Pine St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 23, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Marlene Shepard, 48, of 516 Farmington Ave., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 23, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.
- Melissaann Marie Figueroa, 38, of 58 Alma St., Apt. A2, Waterbury, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 24, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, operation without carrying a license, evading responsibility of injury or property damage, operation while under the influence, failure to signal on a restricted turn, possession of a controlled substance of more than one-half ounce cannabis, and failure to comply with fingerprint request.
- Lisa Fitzpatrick, 49, of 36 Williams St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 24, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, criminal violation of a protective order, and third degree assault.
- Kevens Rivera-Perez, 22, of 11 Hazel St., Hartford, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 24, and charged with failure to signal on a restricted turn, and possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Todd Michael Parent, 21, of 221 Woodchuck Ln., Harwinton, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 25, and charged with operation or towing of an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plates, operation with registration or license suspended or revoked, and second offense violation of illegal possession of small amount of cannabis-type substance.
- Michael J Seward, 39, of 4 Cow Hill Rd., Killingworth, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 25, and charged with first degree larceny.
- Tiara Rene Trueheart, 21, of 259 Oakville Ave., Apt. B63, Waterbury, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 25, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Michael AKA “John Burns” Burns, 50, of Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26, and charged with violation of probation, and being a fugitive from justice.
- Willie Eric Dunn, 31, of 102 Park St., Apt. F1, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26, and charged with injury or risk of injury to, or impairing the morals of, children/sexual parts, and sexual assault of the second degree that was consensual, without force or threat.
- Hector Maldenado, 42, of 25 Hotchkiss Pl., Torrington, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Daniel J Ouellette, 45, of 66 Carolina Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26, and charged with violation of probation.
- October Bickford, 32, of 21 Condon Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and charged with criminal attempt of assault on a peace officer, fire marshall, or EMT.
- Nathan Chisolm Brown, 34, of 35 Hull St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and charged with fourth degree larceny, first degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery of the first degree. In six other incidents on the same day, Brown was also charged with sixth degree larceny and first degree robbery; third degree larceny and first degree robbery; sixth degree larceny and first degree robbery; sixth degree larceny and first degree robbery; sixth degree larceny; and first degree robbery, respectively.
- Daniela Dinino, 30, of 93 Webster Ridge, Berlin, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Rocky Grass, 34, of 167 Church Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and sixth degree larceny.
- Anthony R. Jones, 33, of 42 Morningside Dr. W, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and charged with failure to obey a stop sign, and possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Michael Pahl, 30, of 66 Birchwood Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.
- Nicholas Pugh-Williams, 27, of 403 West St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and charged with second degree failure to appear. In an additional two incidents on the same day, Pugh-Williams was also charged with second degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear.
- Douglas Thibeault, 37, of 705 Lake Ave., Apt. 26, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and charged with violation of probation. In another incident on the same day, Thibeault was also charged with violation of probation.
- Matthew B Zukowski, 29, of 101 Kenney St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and charged with larceny 5. In another incident on the same day, Zukowski was also charged with credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, and second degree identity theft.
- Guy L. Ferrelli, 27, of 260 Burlington Ave., Apt. 13, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 1, and charged with disorderly conduct. In another incident on the same day, Ferrelli was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Daniel Desmond Johnson, 34, of 820 Stafford Ave., Apt. 42, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 1, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Michael Howard Lafountain, 49, of 179 Divinity St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 1, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Danny Salzillo, 45, of 604 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 1, and charged with second degree larceny, and issuing a bad check.
- Deanna Marie Salzillo, 41, of 604 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 1, and charged with third degree larceny, and issuing a bad check.
- Tarrance Smith, 27, of 41 Pleasant St., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 1, and charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance, first offense.
- Bernadette Teti, 30, of 927 East Main St., Torrington, was arrested on Thursday, March 1, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- David G. Gonzalez, 39, of 7 Hobson Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 2, and charged with failure to drive in the proper lane, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Luis Maldonado-Medina, 28, of 33 Edgewood St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 2, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, and traveling unreasonably fast.
- Lavar Owens, 37, of 41 Pleasant St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 2, and charged with having weapons in a motor vehicle.
- Richard Rodriguez, 31, of 111 Shawn Dr., Apt. E14, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 2, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Haley Lynn Flagge, 20, of 66 Beths Ave., Apt. 17, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 3, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Victor Michael Jacquette, 61, of 311 Railroad St., Thomaston, was arrested on Saturday, March 3, and charged with third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and sixth degree larceny.
- Matthew Petosa, 22, of 30 Walnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 3, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Nicholas Michael Petosa, 22, of 30 Walnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 3, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Jason Root, 41, of 410 Emmett St., Apt. 86, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 3, and charged with operating or towing an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Augustus J. Alexander, 58, of 77 View St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 4, and charged with second degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.
- Juan Godreau, 43, of 78 Federal St., Apt. 6, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 4, and charged with second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Matthew D. Lantieri, 26, of 11 Mulberry St., Naugatuck, was arrested on Sunday, March 4, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, violation of a protective order, and second degree threatening.